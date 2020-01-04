WILLCOX- An overdose prevention training for locals to learn how to teach others the lifesaving skill of administering Naloxone is coming up.
Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) has orchestrated a Train the Trainer event to Willcox so that individuals may attend the event and then train others on how to administer the opioid antidote Naloxone. These training sessions are through Sonoran Prevention Works(SPW), and will be available in Spanish as well as English.
“Yes we are all set with SPW, we are very excited to help bring this training to our local community. We have developed a vital partnership with Sonoran Prevention Works who will be training WASA as well as numerous other community members. These trainings will allow us to educate others on how to recognize and respond to an overdose. This type of education is vital with the rise of opioid overdoses, we hope to bring awareness and education to our own community as well as surrounding communities,” said Upcoming WASA Director Alicia Hernandez.
The first training will be on January 15 from 12 pm to 3 pm with light snacks provided. The training is free for individuals to attend and will be located at the Willcox Community Center. Free Naloxone kits will be provided.
