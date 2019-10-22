BONITA—Bonita School will host a veterans/armed services appreciation breakfast Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:15 a.m. in the gym. This breakfast is to honor veterans, those who have served in the military and their families. Following the breakfast, the students and staff will have their monthly flag ceremony at 8:15 a.m. We would be honored to have you join us as we recognize and remember those who have served our great country. Please call the school if you have any questions at (928) 828-3363 or (520) 384-3237.

