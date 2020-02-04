NCCH donation

Northern Cochise Community Hospital Auxiliary 2019 President Wanda Goolsby and Secretary/Treasurer Lois Voss present a $5,000 check to NCCH Community Relations Coordinator Ainslee Wittig, center, during the auxiliary’s annual meeting Jan. 25.

WILLCOX — Every little bit helps, and the hospital auxiliary puts the hours in to be sure there’s something to give.

Northern Cochise Community Hospital was given a donation of $5,000 from the NCCH Auxiliary on Jan. 25. The money raised by the auxiliary goes to purchasing hospital equipment as well as funding student scholarships for those interested in the medical field.

Upcoming NCCH Hospital Auxiliary fund-raisers include:

• The concert “Music of the Heart,” with Earl Goolsby performing, on Friday, Feb. 7 at the Willcox United Methodist Church at 6 pm.

• Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day bake sale and raffle. Tickets are available at the gift shop in the hospital lobby, from now until the drawing.

• May 8 bake sale and raffle for a handmade quilt will be held just before Mother’s Day.

