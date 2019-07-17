GLENDALE — Arizona’s History is sprinkled throughout with the stories of individuals and families who have spent a lifetime, or in many cases several lifetimes, contributing to the field of agriculture in our state.

It is the mission of the Arizona Farming and Ranching Hall of Fame to honor the industry’s pioneers by telling their stories through induction into the Hall of Fame. Honorees come from the fields of farming, ranching, agri-business, education or science.

Periodically, an individual will be selected from an associated field that has made noteworthy contributions that have impacted Arizona’s rich agricultural heritage.

Nomination forms are available at www.azfare.org. The completed form and all supporting material must be received at P.O. Box 868, Glendale, AZ 85311 or by e-mail at codeco2@aol.com no later than Sept. 3, 2019. For help with a nomination form call Carole De Cosmo at 623-695-9614.

The seven Arizona farming and ranching pioneers will be honored at the 2020 Hall of Fame Dinner held at the Wigwam Resort in Litchfield Park. They will also be included in Volume 3 of the Arizona Farming and Ranching Hall of Fame book, which will be published in 2022.

