By Staff Reports
WILLCOX- Three fires in one day plague the Willcox Fire Department.
The Willcox Fire Department has released a statement through social media that the city fire crews are currently battling two blazes. One fire is located in the county, and the department has labeled it an arson. The second fire is a vehicle located on Interstate 10. Another fire occurred Tuesday morning at 2:00 on Maley Street and has since been put out completely.
