WILLCOX — The first Willcox Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture meeting of the year included filling vacant positions on the board.
Last Thursday afternoon, the chamber met at Studio 128 on Railroad Avenue to discuss the positions on the board that needed to be filled for the new year. Multiple positions on the board have stood empty for several months.
The executive committee for the Willcox Chamber of Commerce in 2020 includes: Mary Peterson as board president, Aiya Todd as vice president, Dorothy Laage as secretary and Cheryl Moss as treasurer.
“Local business is crucial to the flavor and heart of a small town. I’m looking forward to strengthening the sense of community among our business leaders and to create interesting opportunities for the economic well-being of Willcox,” Peterson said.
“Our membership has elected an energized and hope-filled board of 12, and we are open to ideas on how to best serve area businesses.”
