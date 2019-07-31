Willcox Police

July 19

1:15 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to a report of a brush fire at Macdulla and Fort Grant Road. Sunsites Fire and Elfrida Fire were also responding but were canceled en route.

2:21 p.m. — Medics responded to S. Sunray Road for a 72- year-old female who had fallen. The patient refused medical service.

4:07 p.m. — Medics responded to S. Sunray Road for a 72- year-old female who had fallen earlier in the day and was not feeling well. The patient refused medical service.

July 21

3:12 p.m. — Officers responded to N. Arizona for a missing child. The mother of the child found her son in their residence.

3:19 p.m. — Officers responded to the Royal Western for an unwanted subject.

6:27 p.m. — Officers responded to Safeway for a report of a male subject urinating in the parking lot. The subject was cited and released for indecent exposure

July 22

6:35 a.m. — W.E.M.S. responded to I-10, MP 362 for a vehicle accident. One patient was taken to NCCH.

1:54 p.m. — Officers assisted Cochise County Sheriff’s Office with serving paperwork to a female on S. Railroad Ave.

2:18 p.m. — Officers received a report of a reckless driver speeding all over town. The subject was located at Western Bank. The driver left the vehicle at the location. No report and no charges were filed.

4:41 p.m. — Officers responded to Arizona and Soto for a reckless driver in the area.

9:35 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Casas Lindas for a disturbance. No charges were pressed.

10:47 p.m. — Officers arrested Enrique Martinez on a warrant out of department.

July 24

6:47 a.m. — Officers arrested a female subject for assault at The Days Inn. The female was booked in Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

9:44 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject at JP-4 for a felony warrant

11:53 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject on a warrant at W. Fremont.

4:29 p.m. — Willcox Fire responded to the Bonita Bean Company in Kansas Settlement for a bee problem. Some of the bees were taken care of. The company will have a professional remove the remaining bees.

5:24 p.m. — Officers took a report of a citizen’s dispute that occurred at Safeway.

10:32 p.m. — Officers received a report of a possible fraud scam. Officers talked to the subject, and he had already taken care of all the issues. The subject needed a police report.

July 25

7:20 a.m. — Medics responded to a residence for a 90 year-old-female having difficulty breathing.

2:25 p.m. — Medics responded to The Willcox Inn for a 72- year-old female who was feeling dizzy. Patient refusal.

3:00 p.m. — Medics and an officer responded to a medical alarm at S. Casas Lindas. Patient was transported to NCCH.

5:00 p.m. — An officer spoke with a juvenile and his parents due to the juvenile refusing to return home. Juvenile went home with parents

9:15 p.m. — An officer responded to the Rex Allen Theater for a reported non-injury hit and run accident. Case is under investigation.

July 26

11:58 a.m. — An officer took a report of criminal damage at W. Grant Street.

12:10 p.m. — Medics were responding to the New Mexico state line for a male subject lying on the side of the freeway when they were canceled by DPS. No medical need.

