An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was forced to side-swipe an elderly driver May 14 to stop him from driving the wrong way down Interstate 10 west of Bowie.
According to DPS, an 82-year-old man was going grocery shopping when he became confused and drove east in the westbound lane. A trooper was alerted to the situation just before he came into view. The trooper side-swiped the car with his vehicle, bringing it to a stop four miles west of Bowie.
No one was injured and the Bowie resident was cited and released to a family member for wrong way driving and unreasonable speed.
