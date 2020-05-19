DPS

An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was forced to side-swipe an elderly driver May 14 to stop him from driving the wrong way down Interstate 10 west of Bowie.

According to DPS, an 82-year-old man was going grocery shopping when he became confused and drove east in the westbound lane. A trooper was alerted to the situation just before he came into view. The trooper side-swiped the car with his vehicle, bringing it to a stop four miles west of Bowie.

No one was injured and the Bowie resident was cited and released to a family member for wrong way driving and unreasonable speed.

