WILLCOX — Ever wanted to portray the undead? Now is the chance.
The Rex Allen Days committee is looking for volunteers interested in dressing up as cowboy zombies to chase people while they play laser tag.
“I’m looking for about five to six other volunteers to be zombies so we could have a couple of groups wandering around and take turns on the zombie course. We’ve got an artist that can do the movie-quality face makeup that will be there,” said Michael Clement, Rex Allen Days committee member. “We may not be Hollywood, but it’s really good and will work for one regular night. It’s (the zombie makeup) far above regular face painting.”
The zombie night will take place Oct. 5. This is the first event of its kind for the Rex Allen Days weekend.
Those interested in participating in the zombie chase and laser tag should text 520-409-7123.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.