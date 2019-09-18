Blake Krofchik

Blake Krofchik wears fake blood as a cowboy zombie.

 Contributed Photo/Dove Schnebly

WILLCOX — Ever wanted to portray the undead? Now is the chance.

The Rex Allen Days committee is looking for volunteers interested in dressing up as cowboy zombies to chase people while they play laser tag.

“I’m looking for about five to six other volunteers to be zombies so we could have a couple of groups wandering around and take turns on the zombie course. We’ve got an artist that can do the movie-quality face makeup that will be there,” said Michael Clement, Rex Allen Days committee member. “We may not be Hollywood, but it’s really good and will work for one regular night. It’s (the zombie makeup) far above regular face painting.”

The zombie night will take place Oct. 5. This is the first event of its kind for the Rex Allen Days weekend.

Those interested in participating in the zombie chase and laser tag should text 520-409-7123.

