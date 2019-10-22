BONITA—October is harvest season for the bounty of summer crops across the country, and it’s no different in southeast Arizona.

The biggest October attraction in Bonita, along the Graham-Cochise county line is Apple Annie’s Orchard and Farm.

Over recent decades, people from as far as Phoenix and Tucson have trekked out to the area to pick pumpkins for Halloween and fill up wheelbarrows of vegetables to take home.

Again this year, streams of vehicles flowed from Interstate 10 in Willcox, turned off and cobbled their way down single-lane, bumpy, clickity-clackety roads to find their fall treasures.

The memories for the old are many, and the children in tow begin making their first memories of going to the farm and gathering veggies from the fields, taking hayrides or enjoying a list of activities provided during the season.

The Willcox Wine Festival and the pass-through of the Union Pacific’s No. 4014 Big Boy locomotive on this third of October brought people by the bushelful to Annie’s fall farm party.

People parked up and down the road leading in because Annie’s parking area was full to the brim.

There were no sour faces, just happy people drinking it all in, filling up wheelbarrows and lining up to buy Annie’s famous apple pies. They are huge! The apple bread is to die for, and don’t get started on the fudge. You will be signing up for an exercise class after a pan of those goodies.

Everyone left with pumpkins. There were big ones, little ones, multicolored ones, even ones with warts.

This is another southeastern Arizona adventure that is a must on the list every year.

