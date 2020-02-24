WILLCOX- Birds and Barrels Vineyards embraces the craft of winemaking.
Located at 5000 E Arzberger Rd in Willcox, the Birds and Barrels vineyard consists of 50/50 white and red grape vines. Chad and Monica Preston established the vineyard in 2015 and carved it from what they called ‘feral land.’ The Birds and Barrels Vineyards has a tasting room and event center on the property to coincide with the carefully planted grape vines. The Prestons have also recently finished a new fermentation room and are planning on a grand opening on June 6 2020.
“It was a hobby of mine. My story is, I was in the military in the First Gulf War right out of high school. I came back, used my GI bill and when I was ASU for college I got into wine making. I made all the wine for our wedding,” said Chad. “We have 11 ,varietals 7 reds, and four whites.”
Monica refers to Chad as the instrumental idealist while she is part of the team in charge of making those ideas a reality. Another aspect of the Birds and Barrels team is the fact that they wanted to embrace the unique traits of the environment around them, thus their branding and name.
“Everything is done by hand and by us. 1120 t-posts. All the holes were dug by us,” said Chad. “Everything in here is done by hand, quite literally.”
Chad told the Range News that their vineyard is about the Arizona wine experience. Collaboration and friendship was one of the major attributes Chad credited their current situation.
“What’s unique about what we have in the Willcox Wine Country is that we’re all friends, we all work together. There’s a whole bunch of collaboration,” said Chad. “The tide raises all ships. We’re all just about trying to make the best wine we can. We’re not in competition with each other, we’re in competition with ourselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.