WILLCOX- The annual trunk-or-treat event should be even bigger than before.
WASA (Willcox Against Substance Abuse) will be partnering with more local entities to put together their annual trunk-or-treat on October 31. Combining with the Later Day Saint church’s trunk or treat, the event will be located in Keiller Park. Another item that makes this year’s Halloween event different from years previous is that food trucks will be invited as well, with a $25 dollar vendor charge to WASA.
“We will have our big trunk or treat, we would love everybody to come and we ask you to sign up with us just simply so that we make sure we have room for everybody,” said WASA Director Sally White. “If you need help getting candy let us know we’re going to be getting candy and we certainly will be taking donations of help because this one is big. We give out hundreds of pounds of candy on Halloween.”
To sign up for a space for the WASA trunk or treat event, you may contact WASA at 520-384-4777. The annual WASA Halloween event is from 6pm to 8pm on October 31.
