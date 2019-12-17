WILLCOX — The Manhattan Dolls will bring vintage entertainment to town just before Christmas.
The group is arriving Dec. 21 and will perform at the Willcox Historic Theater. Specializing in the style of the Andrews Sisters, the Manhattan Dolls vocal trio group will be performing Christmas songs and introducing younger generations to the swing-style sound of the 1940s.
“We pride ourselves in keeping a vintage sound alive,” said Manhattan Dolls CEO Heather Stricker. “I started the group to keep this vintage music alive and to honor our veterans and introduce it to our younger generations.”
Strickertold the Range News that she grew up listening to the 1940s music and always loved it. Eventually she played one of the Andrews Sister and traveled in a group. This is the 10th year the dolls have been in operation, and travel the world performing for military events, award ceremonies and parades.
The Dec. 21 performance starts at 7 pm. Individuals interested in buying tickets can do so by visiting willcoxtheater.com or at the historic theater box office on Railroad Avenue.
