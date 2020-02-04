WILLCOX — New classes and speakers — this year’s Farm and Ranch Trade show has much to offer.
The show will be Feb. 12, located at the Willcox Community Center Park. Certain elements of the show now include demonstrations on farming technology as well as ranching business.
Farming, ranching, youth education are all included at the Southeastern Arizona Farm & Ranch Trade show. Aside from farm demonstrations, there will be multiple ranching demonstrations on subjects including branding, artificial inseminations, efficiency and safety as well as cattle stress level.
“I plan on talking about issues on farming and ranching in Willcox. Water is one of the key issues, it’s one of the key issues at the front of the legislators. I’m also going to highlight bills dropped so far,” said keynote speaker Chelsea McGuire, director of government relations for Arizona Farm Bureau.
McGuire told the Range News that she intends to discuss wolf and other predators as well as water.
“I’m going to try and give a summary of what the legislature is doing right now and what they can expect going forward in their businesses,” McGuire said. “I hope they come and hear it (her presentation) so they can know in an easy to understand and hopefully entertaining way what their lawmakers are doing for them down at the capital. And so know hopefully they can feel educated but then also helps them feel the support.”
Last year, roughly 300 people attended the show. This year, 68 vendors have already signed up to participate.
Specifically designed for farmers to certify their crops, educating youngsters is also a key element. Students are invited to attend the event in order to learn about agriculture.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.