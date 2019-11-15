WILLCOX- After years of work and dedication, the Willcox High School has received a "B" letter grade from the Arizona State Board of Education.
At the Willcox School Board meeting on Tuesday, Willcox Schools Superintendent informed the board of the newest letter grade that has been awarded to Willcox High School.
“For the first year since I’ve been here in six years, the high school earned a grade of B. It’s been a long time coming and they’ve put in a lot of work to accomplish that. On our other schools, we’re still disputing the grades they received, and so we’ve appealed and are waiting for a response on that mainly because of the computer issues that we had at the time,” said Davis.
Willcox Elementary School and Willcox Middle School both received “C” letter grades for this year.
What are the schools graded on?
The system measures year to year student academic growth, proficiency on English language arts, math and science, the proficiency and academic growth of English language learners, indicators that an elementary student is ready for success in high school and that high school students are ready to succeed in a career or higher education and high school graduation rates.-azsbe.az.gov
What do the grades mean?
A: Excellent performance, significant growth, high graduation rates, and higher performance than the state average.
B: High performance on the statewide assessment. This grade includes significant student educational growth as well as higher graduation rates and proficiency than the state average.
C: Performing. This grade is given to the schools that are adequate but need improvement in growth, graduation rate, and proficiency.
D: Performing minimally. This grade is given to schools performing inadequately in proficiency, graduation rates, and growth.
F: This grade is a failing grade, which means the school is below 67% performance, and the performance in graduation rates and growth is in the bottom 5% of the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.