WILLCOX — This year’s theme for the annual performance by Encore Dance Academy was “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Local children of varying age groups performed Saturday in the Willcox school auditorium. Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke narrated the performance as dancers and tumblers made their way across the stage to the spooky Halloween and Christmas mashup.
“This year’s performance was just fun. The kids were excited, our emcee was such a great narrator, and the vibe was just cheerful. We always have surprises; however, the best surprise is seeing our students conquer their fears of being on stage. Some panic during rehearsal, so to see them happy and doing their routine, it’s such a great feeling to witness their accomplishment. Even if they just stand there, people don’t always realize just what an accomplishment that is for some of them,” said Encore Academy owner Amy Truschke.
“My favorite part of this performance was seeing such a full audience. What an encouraging thing for every student to see. They can feel that love and support. I know I do, and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity to teach and instruct such amazing individuals, here in my hometown, on the same stage I grew up on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.