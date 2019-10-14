BOWIE- Students enjoyed a campout with school faculty as well as learning about fire safety.
Bowie students enjoyed an overnight school camp out Thursday night on the school lawns. The Bowie Volunteer Fire Department firefighters Drew Topor and Florina Christiernsson attended the campout and instructed the students on fire safety, correlating with fire prevention week. Students learned how to put out campfires and when to call 911, alongside instructions on the importance of smoke alarms. The event was sponsored by Bowie Schools, and the students roasted marshmallows, put up tents and cooked hot dogs an outside movie and games.
"I hope to make this an annual event for the student body. It was a wonderful way to communicate and connect with families. Board members, parents, teachers, students, Bowie Fire Department, and community members were all involved,” said Wendy Conger, Superintendent, Bowie Unified School District 14. “The event was successful with over 75 family members attended. I commend my outstanding team for coming up with this event. We (Bowie Schools) love to think outside the box but most importantly, we love our students, and it shows."
