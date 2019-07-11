WILLCOX — The public has spoken, so the school board is taking steps for changes.
The Willcox School Board met last Tuesday, July 2, and considered a special bond election.
With a bond, property taxes would be increased over the current level to pay for various improvements within school facilities.
The governing board has the authority to increase property taxes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2019. The Willcox Unified School District is proposing an increase in its primary property
tax levy totaling $40,000.
Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis created a variety of surveys, posting them on the Willcox School District Facebook page for public input. The results of the surveys were displayed for the School Board on Tuesday night. Davis told the board that roughly 300 took part in the survey.
“The last question is: Would you support the governing board in efforts to repair building facilities, such (as the) track/field or elementary school multiple-purpose building? Overwhelmingly, we got about 95 percent who said that yes, they would,” Davis said. “When everybody always says, ‘How come the field is bad?’ or ‘How come you don’t do the track?’, they have to understand that it costs this much money and we don’t have that much money. So if they want it badly enough, we have to support it this way. And if they don’t want to, we move on.”
The board voted unanimously to put the bond to the public so that the public may vote on whether to pay the money needed for repairing buildings and facilities. The paperwork will be put together, and pamphlet materials will be sent out to Willcox voters within two weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.