WILLCOX- Big changes are in store once again for the Willcox Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Katie Hill announced to the rest of those present at the Willcox Chamber and Agriculture meeting on Thursday that she will be leaving the chamber as well as the state. Hill said that her husband has received a job offer in North Carolina and it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up.
“He was offered a job running a company where his family is, and we’re not leaving until the first of November,” said Hill. “I've loved my time working with the Chamber and the people of Willcox. I will be sad to go, but I know that the current board will continue to do amazing things. Willcox is a great little town full of potential.”
Hill later told the Range News that she intends to return to Willcox in the summertimes with her family. The meeting did not include a plan of action as to who would replace Hill, and multiple chamber members expressed their sadness at Hill’s departure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.