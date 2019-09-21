hill

Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: From left, WIllcox Chamber of Commerce President Katie Hill stands next to chamber board member Cheryl Moss, and chamber secretary Moiria White.

WILLCOX- Big changes are in store once again for the Willcox Chamber of Commerce.

Chamber President Katie Hill announced to the rest of those present at the Willcox Chamber and Agriculture meeting on Thursday that she will be leaving the chamber as well as the state. Hill said that her husband has received a job offer in North Carolina and it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up.

“He was offered a job running a company where his family is, and we’re not leaving until the first of November,” said Hill. “I've loved my time working with the Chamber and the people of Willcox. I will be sad to go, but I know that the current board will continue to do amazing things. Willcox is a great little town full of potential.”

Hill later told the Range News that she intends to return to Willcox in the summertimes with her family. The meeting did not include a plan of action as to who would replace Hill, and multiple chamber members expressed their sadness at Hill’s departure.

