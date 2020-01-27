WILLCOX — Unexpected violence caused a stir when a group made a stop while on their way to a Rainbow conference.
On Tuesday morning, just around midnight, a parked at the Willcox TA gas station alerted authorities of an ongoing situation.
According to the Willcox Police report, Austin Hogan had picked up Mathias Beckington, 22, and Beckington’s girlsfriend in Quartzsite in order to attend a Rainbow Conference. According to Hogan, Beckingston began the confrontation while the truck they were riding in was parked. Beckington took off his boot and began using it to beat on the window. Hogan told the police that he opened the door because he was afraid Beckington would break the window.
After the door was opened, Beckington began striking Hogan. Hogan told the police that during this encounter, Beckington also ripped off his shirt and tried to bite Hogan. Hogan later told the police he wanted to press charges against Beckington. It was also determined that Beckington damaged the mirror on Hogan’s truck.
A Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy was the first to respond to the scene and the deputy deputy informed the Willcox Police officer that Beckington allegedly admitted to drinking.
When the Willcox officer made contact with Beckington, Beckington became confrontational. Due to his alleged agitation, Beckington was placed in a patrol unit where he began kicking the partition glass. That resulted in Beckington having his legs restrained. That resulted in Beckington headbutting the patrol vehicle partition and continuing to scream.
Beckington was arrested and taken to the Willcox Jail, where he reportedly became confrontational again, repeatedly banging his head against the wall. The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office was unable to take his mugshot due to his violent behavior. Eventually, Beckington had to be fully restrained to prevent him from causing self-harm.
Beckington was charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct. When his property was released to his girlfriend, the girlfriend told the police Beckington was schizophrenic and had not been taking his medications.
