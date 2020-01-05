WILLCOX- With the upcoming festival fast approaching, locals can learn about what it takes to be a volunteer.
The Wings Over Willcox (WOW) Birding and Nature Festival has officially been enveloped in the Willcox Nature Association 501 C3. The upcoming festival is on January 17-19, 2020, and will be the 27th annual Wings over Willcox event. One of the main changes to the festival is that this year the Willcox Nature Association is running the festival.
According to Homer Hansen, who orchestrated the Willcox Nature Association, a training meeting for those who are interested in volunteering with the festival is scheduled for January 10. Located at the Willcox Community Center, the meeting will include pizza for lunch, as locals can learn what it takes to be a Wings Over Willcox volunteer. Beginning at 11:30, the training session will end at 1:30 pm.
“Everybody who is interested in volunteering and helping out in all shapes and forms, it will be kind of going over all the things to do and people who have done this before who will help out,” said Hansen. “We’re going to hopefully have people help at the registration desk. That’s just as simple as answering questions. People will be coming from Tucson or Phoenix who don’t know Willcox. They’ll be asking how to find a gas station, or where to eat. The registration is also the information table. You don’t have to know Wings Over Willcox, you don’t have to know birds, but if you’re from Willcox and tell people where to go that would be helpful.”
Pizza Hut is sponsoring the educational volunteer training session through food discounts. Hansen told the Range News that if people can RSVP, it would be appreciated if would-be attendees did so through emailing him at admin@the-cranes.org.
