WILLCOX- Construction crews accidentally hit a gas line on Wednesday, prompting evacuation of the area.
The leak occurred in the 1000 block on Mesa and Douglas in an ally at roughly 12:30 pm. According to the Willcox Department of Public Safety Director Dale Hadfield, a local contractor was doing work on a line of either water or gas. The contracted did have the city gas line marked. Hadfield told the Range News that the gas line was a feeder line, and Willcox Police, Willcox Fire, Willcox Public Works and Cochise County Emergency Management Operations responded to the scene.
“We basically blocked off a two block radius, the wind was actually in our favor and pushing it (the leaking gas) north and out into a vacant field. We didn’t have to go East or West in any distance, it was just the one block and everything was being pushed north,” said Hadfield. “I want to say it was about an hour and a half before the area was ventilated enough and the gas had stopped seeping from the piping before public works could go in and fix it.”
The Willcox Community Center for evacuees but nobody attended the center. No one was harmed, and the line has since been repaired.
