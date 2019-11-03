WILLCOX- “In a small town, I got to have strong family connections growing up. Now I love it here because the community is tight-knit, and I still have a lot of family here but now my friends feel like family, too,” said Erin Bowlby.
Family means everything to Erin Bowlby. Growing up in a large one taught her the importance of supporting each other and the community around them. She has fond childhood memories of playing with her 5 siblings and summers spent at Stout’s Cider Mill. She smiled as she recalled making chocolate fudge and baking hot apple pies with her grandma to sell. Erin has always seen Willcox as a place that values family as much as she does, and after spending her college years in California her heart brought her back home.
Today, Erin lives in town with her husband, Tim, and their dog, Chip. She works at Willcox Elementary School as a reading specialist and feels blessed to pursue what she loves: teaching children to read. Erin stands by the saying that knowledge is power. “If you can read, you can do anything.”
The best part about staying in her hometown? She will one day see her children grow up in a place that made her own childhood so special.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.