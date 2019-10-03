BOWIE- Those in need can find assistance in Bowie at the newly opened community closet.
The community closet is for the individuals living within the Bowie area, and is located in the Bowie High School. The closet held its grand opening on Tuesday.
“The closet has many clothing and home items. All items are free,” said Bowie school Superintendent Wendy Konger “The closet is maintained and facilitated by Bowie school volunteers: Shelly Myers, Susan Larrabee, and Steve Sheehan. We are fortunate and blessed to help others.”
