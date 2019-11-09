WILLCOX- The Willcox School district has stood through fire, tornado and time, but certain elements of the district are in need of repair.
On November 5 the citizens of the Willcox School District determined that they were not interested in attaining a bond to pay for school upgrades and repairs. Therefore, the Willcox School District is to remain the same for the time being.The Range News visited the Willcox School District, touring the school’s track viewed the facilities to take photos of them in their current condition. The Range News saw cracks in all of the school tennis courts, a crumbling sports track, outdated field lights and a dim auditorium. Aside from these sports-related updates, portions of the school that need repair include multiple building roofs.
“We didn’t have money to maintain them, so when they crack like this we’ve got big old crack. Now it’s probably going to cost to fix this tennis court $100,000,” said Willcox School Superintendent Kevin Davis.
Davis told the Range News that to update the field lighting, track, and stadium it would cost roughly 350 million to 550 million dollars.
“These updates are costly endeavors, but where do they fall on the importance scale?” said Davis.
The Willcox High School was built in 1957, as well as the auditorium and gym. The gym is still used, as well as the auditorium. The Willcox Elementary School was built the same year. Since the building’s creation, there a fire in 2011, which in a massive renovation of the main building in the creation of new classrooms in a double story. However, the majority of the plumping that is not in the new building has not been updated since 1957. The Willcox school district was evaluated by an independent architectural firm. The firm informed the district that there were $35,000,000 in capital improvements needed across the district,
Some potential projects recommended by the architectural firm included:
Replace outdated fire alarm systems
Replace aged boiler storage tanks and valves
Repair or replace failing sewer systems
Install security camera systems
Replace doors and windows at elementary and middle schools
Finish fencing campus and other security measures
Repair or replace existing well and irrigation systems
Various roofing projects
Replace carpet and tile in many locations
Improve many restroom facilities and bring to standards
Replace aged or nonworking cafeteria equipment
Repair or replace parking lots
Replace playground equipment
Replace high school track and football field
Build an activity room at the elementary school
Other extra-curricular facility improvements
“Even with the financial problems, and with the facilities, and things like that. I think our school is doing good. We have a lot of good programs and a lot of good things happening. If we were able to get some help with the bond and work on some of those facilities sooner it would be even better,” said Davis. “And it would help with people coming here, with economic development, with all those types of things that your school plays a part of that people don’t usually recognize right off the bat. They just think oh it’s a school, everybody has a school.”
