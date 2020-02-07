WILLCOX- Locals learned what hospitality can do to give a business a needed boost.
On Friday morning the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the City of Willcox hosted a training session based solely on customer service. Business owners and department heads gathered to hear the class which was put on by Local First Arizona.
“I think we’re going to keep doing things like this because people see the demand. It brings people together and I think that’s how you get everyone on the same track going in the same direction,” said Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish.
Discussion points included responding to reviews, putting customers first, as well as stressing the topic of shopping local. Stacy Faulkner, who is the Senior Manager of Rural Development at Local First Arizona, was the instructor for the class. The boot camp itself was sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
“The chamber has some great plans on the horizon,” said Parrish.
The next upcoming event the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is readying for is the Winter Mixer on March 4. The mixer is open to anyone interested in business, and will be located at the Valley Telecom. Individuals interested in attending the mixer may RSVP at willcoxchamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.