hospitality boot camp

Contributed Photo: The hospitality bootcamp lasted for roughly an hour and a half. Business owners, city leaders, and department heads attended the class.

WILLCOX- Locals learned what hospitality can do to give a business a needed boost.

hospitality boot camp

Contributed Photo: This photo consumer satisfaction pyramid depicts the various levels of required interaction between visitor and recipient. 

On Friday morning the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture and the City of Willcox hosted a training session based solely on customer service. Business owners and department heads gathered to hear the class which was put on by Local First Arizona.

“I think we’re going to keep doing things like this because people see the demand. It brings people together and I think that’s how you get everyone on the same track going in the same direction,” said Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish.

Discussion points included responding to reviews, putting customers first, as well as stressing the topic of shopping local. Stacy Faulkner, who is the Senior Manager of Rural Development at Local First Arizona, was the instructor for the class. The boot camp itself was sponsored by Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.

“The chamber has some great plans on the horizon,” said Parrish.

The next upcoming event the Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture is readying for is the Winter Mixer on March 4. The mixer is open to anyone interested in business, and will be located at the Valley Telecom. Individuals interested in attending the mixer may RSVP at willcoxchamber.com

Tags

Load comments