August 25
9:08 a.m. — Medics responded to South Hammers Road for a 21 year-old male who was bucked off a horse. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
2:58 p.m. — Medics responded to North Austin for a 74-year-old female who fell. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
7:23 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to the Winchester Mountains for a possible fire. No fire was located.
August 26
6:12 a.m. — Medics responded to the T.A. Truck Stop for a 58 year-old truck driver having a stroke. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
9:29 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to the Safeway Plaza for a person laying on the ground. The subject was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred on the 24th of .
10:44 p.m. — A male subject was arrested for multiple warrants out of JP-4.
10:47 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to I-10 eastbound 327 for a motor vehicle accident. Patient(s) was/were taken to NCCH for treatment.
August 27
8:14 a.m. — An officer responded to North Haskell for damage done to the front door of the business. Officer cleared with a report.
08:33 a.m. — An officer took a report of a missing person. Subject was entered into ACIC/NCIC. Subject was in the Willcox area looking at properties to buy.
9:43 a.m. — Medics responded to I-10 eastbound at Milepost 330 for a female with a diabetic issue. Patient refused treatment.
10:25 a.m. — An officer took a fraud report from East Maley Street
August 28
6:39 a.m. — Medics responded to South Bowie for a 57 year-old male with lower back pain. Patient was transported to NCCH.
August 30
7:59 a.m. — Medics responded to a possible broken back from a fall on N. Curtis.
8:58 a.m. — An officer took a report on a possible vehicle theft that happened two months ago.
11:56 a.m. — An officer responded to NCCH for a male subject who was being disorderly with the staff.
7:57 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on I-10 milepost 333 westbound; the driver was arrested, cited and released.
8:19 p.m. — Medics responded to South Lippse for a fall injury. Patient was transported to NCCH.
8:40 p.m. — Willcox Fire (WFD) was requested for a fire on North U.S. Highway 191 at milepost 94. No fire was located. WFD was cancelled enroute.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.