Willcox Police

Willcox Police

 Contributed Photo

August 25

9:08 a.m. — Medics responded to South Hammers Road for a 21 year-old male who was bucked off a horse. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

2:58 p.m. — Medics responded to North Austin for a 74-year-old female who fell. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

7:23 p.m. — Willcox Fire Department responded to the Winchester Mountains for a possible fire. No fire was located.

August 26

6:12 a.m. — Medics responded to the T.A. Truck Stop for a 58 year-old truck driver having a stroke. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

9:29 a.m. — Officers and medics responded to the Safeway Plaza for a person laying on the ground. The subject was arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred on the 24th of .

10:44 p.m. — A male subject was arrested for multiple warrants out of JP-4.

10:47 p.m. — Officers and medics responded to I-10 eastbound 327 for a motor vehicle accident. Patient(s) was/were taken to NCCH for treatment.

August 27

8:14 a.m. — An officer responded to North Haskell for damage done to the front door of the business. Officer cleared with a report.

08:33 a.m. — An officer took a report of a missing person. Subject was entered into ACIC/NCIC. Subject was in the Willcox area looking at properties to buy.

9:43 a.m. — Medics responded to I-10 eastbound at Milepost 330 for a female with a diabetic issue. Patient refused treatment.

10:25 a.m. — An officer took a fraud report from East Maley Street

August 28

6:39 a.m. — Medics responded to South Bowie for a 57 year-old male with lower back pain. Patient was transported to NCCH.

August 30

7:59 a.m. — Medics responded to a possible broken back from a fall on N. Curtis.

8:58 a.m. — An officer took a report on a possible vehicle theft that happened two months ago.

11:56 a.m. — An officer responded to NCCH for a male subject who was being disorderly with the staff.

7:57 p.m. — An officer conducted a traffic stop on I-10 milepost 333 westbound; the driver was arrested, cited and released.

8:19 p.m. — Medics responded to South Lippse for a fall injury. Patient was transported to NCCH.

8:40 p.m. — Willcox Fire (WFD) was requested for a fire on North U.S. Highway 191 at milepost 94. No fire was located. WFD was cancelled enroute.

Tags

Load comments