November 3
8:55 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Cochise Ave. for criminal damage done to a vehicle. The windows were broken out.
9:52 a.m. -— Stateland dispatch requested Willcox Fire Department for a smoke check in the area of I-10, MP 355. Willcox Fire Department advised that the fire was out upon arrival.
2:16 p.m. — Officers responded to Family Dollar for found property.
2:47 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to Browns Store for a suicidal subject. The patient refused medical treatment.
4:40 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Douglas for a lift assist.
November 4
11:18 a.m. — Officers arrested a male subject on a warrant out of Sierra Vista.
12:08 p.m. — Officers took a report of theft of tires on Granada St.
5:07 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to W. Jessie St. for a fall. The patient refused medical treatment.
5:38 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to N. Douglas for a fall. The patient refused medical treatment.
November 5
1:53 a.m. — Officers arrested Michael Scoot on an outstanding failure to pay warrant. He was booked into jail.
4:25 a.m. — Officers, Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Willcox Fire responded to the report of a semi and car accident at MP 338, I-10. No accident was located.
6:32 a.m. — Officers responded to the Holiday Inn for a reported stolen motorcycle. It was entered into the ACJIS system.
November 6
11:50 a.m. — Medics responded to Willcox Elementary School for a 9-year-old female who fainted. The call was cancelled.
12:23 p.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for driving on a suspended license.
November 9
02:46 p.m. — Willcox Fire, Willcox Police and CCSO responded to Chastain and Graham Lanes for an ATV on fire, that sparked a small brush fire. The fire was extinguished by residents in the area prior to fire arriving on scene.
