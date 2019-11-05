WILLCOX — The competition was fierce, the players competed, and in the end one first-place winner displaced the reigning champion.
This year’s competition in the Willcox Chamber of Commerce Halloween Business Costume Contest saw a new champion. For years Western Bank was the winner, but this year there was a new first-place sinsher: Maid Rite Feeds.
The new champion brought their game with a fully functioning rootbeer float bar operating all of Halloween day. Rootbeer floats were free for everyone.
Halloween Business Costume Contest
1. Maid Rite Feeds — a ‘50s diner
2. Western Bank — characters from "Clue"
3. Valley TeleCom Group — “Men In Black” and alien prisoners
4. Shotton Insurance — Disney villains
5. Northern Cochise Community Hospital office of Physical Therapy — characters from "Aladdin"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.