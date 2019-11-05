Maid Rite Feeds

Maid Rite Feeds captured first in this year’s Willcox Chamber of Commerce Halloween Business Costume Contest by dressing as a 1950s diner. Pictured are, from right, Rob Light, Kacee Mussleman, Cherly Moss, Danelle Cosand, Christina Bohm, Michelle Bowen, Ellen Callahan, Kathleen Johnsten and Teresa Reeve.

WILLCOX — The competition was fierce, the players competed, and in the end one first-place winner displaced the reigning champion.

This year’s competition in the Willcox Chamber of Commerce Halloween Business Costume Contest saw a new champion. For years Western Bank was the winner, but this year there was a new first-place sinsher: Maid Rite Feeds.

The new champion brought their game with a fully functioning rootbeer float bar operating all of Halloween day. Rootbeer floats were free for everyone.

Halloween Business Costume Contest

1. Maid Rite Feeds — a ‘50s diner

2. Western Bank — characters from "Clue"

3. Valley TeleCom Group — “Men In Black” and alien prisoners

4. Shotton Insurance — Disney villains

5. Northern Cochise Community Hospital office of Physical Therapy — characters from "Aladdin"

