COCHISE COUNTY- A single vehicle crash caused a stir Monday morning.
According to the Department of Public Safety information officer, a vehicle was traveling near milepost 326 on the I-10 near Benson on Monday morning just after midnight. According to the Willcox Police Logs, the vehicle rolled. As a result, the Arizona Department of Motor Vehicles had to close the eastbound lane near the accident for a period of time. Two lifeline helicopters had to transport the four individuals in the crash to Tucson Medical Center.
The driver reportedly told a DPS trooper that something ran out in front of him, causing the crash. At this time the condition of the crash victims is unknown.
