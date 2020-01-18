COCHISE COUNTY- Emergency crews were called to Airport Road on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff Department, a woman allegedly attempted suicide near milepost 4. A note was left at the scene, but the woman survived a gunshot wound.
The 20 year old woman was discovered alive outside of her vehicle at roughly 4:26 pm, and was immediately transported to Northern Cochise Community Hospital by emergency personnel to be flown to Tucson. The woman underwent surgery Wednesday morning.
“It looks like she will recover. She was able to respond to commands,” said Cochise County Sheriff Department public information officer Carol Capas.
