Contributed Photo courtesy of Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish and Willcox Community Outreach Specialist Jennifer Colby: Rodney Brown, a familiar face in the Willcox community smiles for the camera.

WILLCOX- How did Rodney Brown find his passion for cooking?

“When I found out I got in less trouble than everybody else by helping my mom snap green beans,” said Brown. 

The rest is history. Rodney Brown started at his uncle’s barbecue restaurant in Indiana and worked over the years to become an accomplished cook in Sierra Vista. He finally decided to relocate to Willcox and continue doing what he loves in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere. For over 23 years, Rodney has served thousands in Willcox with a diverse menu and fast service. He attributes his restaurant's long-standing success to a simple and inexpensive lifestyle.

Anyone who has eaten at Rodney’s has visited his patio garden. Behind tables, chairs, and a myriad of plants sits a stage with a recently acquired piano. Rodney welcomes musicians to stop by and share their talent. Starting with his patio, he hopes to participate in awakening the music scene in downtown Willcox.

Rodney’s restaurant is located on Railroad Avenue in the heart of the downtown district. You’ll know you have found the right place when you see him sitting out front—book in hand—waiting to greet you with a smile.

