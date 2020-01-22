WILLCOX- Farming, ranching, youth education all to be showcased at this year’s Southeastern Arizona Farm & Ranch Trade show.
The show will be on February 12, located at the Willcox Community Center park. The show has always featured agriculture, but certain elements now include demonstrations on newer technology in the farm and ranching business. There will be multiple ranching demonstrations including demonstrations on branding, artificial inseminations, efficiency and safety as well as cattle stress level.
Last year roughly 300 people attended the show. This year, 68 vendors have already signed up to participate in the show. Specifically designed for farmers to certify their crops, educating youngsters is also a key element. Students are invited to attend the event in order to learn about agriculture.
“The only way for agriculture to grow is to teach the younger generation,” said Kayla Shores, who helps organize the show “We bring the students in. Homeschool kids, 4-H kids, as well as FFA kids. They come to the show and we do a presentation with animals. Last year we did milking a cow, soils, we kind of went through a little bit of everything in the agricultural world with the students. And it gives them the opportunity to talk with the people in the industry in the ranching and the farming.”
Shores told the Range News that she estimates that this year’s show will be larger than last year.
“There’s so many new things out there in all of these industries that I think we’ve tried to bring them into the community where people can see them hands-on and don’t have to go out of town to do it,” said Shores.
