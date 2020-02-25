WILLCOX- A smoldering fire that could have been going for hours grew to a roaring building fire Tuesday morning.
According to the Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, the fire sprang up and an off duty border patrol agent called attention to it at roughly 2:30 am Tuesday. The single-wide mobile home was unoccupied at the time, and there was no electrical power to it. Due to these factors, Hadfield estimated that the fire was caused by a human and possibly a wandering transient.
“It started on the east side and went to the west side. Due to the recent rains the vegetation luckily didn’t have the opportunity to ignite but the structure was a complete loss,” said Hadfield.
The trailer is located near Second Avenue and East Maley, is the third mobile home to ignite and the second unoccupied home to be set aflame without cause in the matter of a month. Hadfield estimated that Tuesday morning’s fire could have smoldered for hours before it caught the entire building on fire. There were no injuries reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.