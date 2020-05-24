A 21-year-old Willcox man was booked into the Cochise County Jail on Wednesday after authorities said he assaulted three officers and was caught with drugs.
According to a Willcox police report, Raydan Romero was spotted by a police officer near the lot of the Willcox Fire Department on Rex Allen Drive. Romero was carrying a potted plant and yelling. The officer watched Romero walk down North Austin Boulevard and then throw down the plant, shattering the pot on the roadway. The officer called to Romero, asking him to come back but Romero ignored him.
The officer called for backup and approached Romero again. According to the report, Romero denied throwing the plant.
Romero resisted arrest when two other officers arrived, the report stated. He attempted to hit one officer and he kicked at the others as they put him in handcuffs and took him to the ground. Two officers received minor abrasions from the struggle.
Romero had over $1,000 in his wallet as well as two grams of methamphetamine and two grams of heroin, according to the report. He was booked into the jail with a $25,000 bond. In addition to three counts of aggravated assault, Romero was booked into the jail on drug and littering charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.