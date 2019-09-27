BENSON — Saying it wants to bring economic prosperity to Cochise County, Southwestern Communities Coalition (SWCC), a new nonprofit organization unveiled to a standing-room only crowd its mission, with a focus on bringing jobs back and fighting for private property rights.
County officials joined with business owners, ranchers and interested area residents Sept. 18 and filled the former Butterfield Station restaurant in Benson to learn about SWCC, which has grown in membership to include 16 counties in Arizona and New Mexico.
“The mission of the Southwestern Communities Coalition is to promote thriving communities, sustainable growth, a strong economy, sound stewardship of natural resources and protection of property rights,” said SWCC executive director Brian Seasholes. “We’re here to be an advocate for a brighter future.”
He explained many rural areas of the southwest are losing population, and the organization intends to reverse the exodus via supporting “sustainable growth, building a strong economy, establishing a sound stewardship of natural resources and protecting private property rights. We are committed to supporting job creation and economic opportunities.”
Economic stagnation can be caused in part by litigation of “fake environmental groups,” he continued. “They are driven by an extreme commitment to radical agendas and have placed a stranglehold on many key industries.”
“Pressure placed on industries through lawsuits brought by these groups cause real-world harm to families who depend on them,” according to SWCC. “Lawsuits often result in family separation, loss of homes, savings and property values. There are increasingly powerful ‘astro-turf’ groups, which are fake environmentalists that don’t own, rent or lease land.
“They are bent on impeding private landowners and can even drive them off the land through lawsuits. These groups are essentially lawsuit mills that alienate Southwestern landowners. If these groups were serious about environmental conservation, they would put their hundreds of millions of dollars in annual budgets to achieve real, not fake, conservation, such as owning, renting and leasing land.”
Seasholes told the gathering, “We’re here to push back against the fake environmental groups. They just file lawsuits. They don’t have boots on the ground.”
“Growth is part of the formula. And we need to grow in a balanced, responsible way that respects our environment,” said Cochise County Administrator Ed Gilligan.
“The message I’m hearing today is a good number of people, the body of citizens in our communities, are being impacted in their ability to prosper, to raise a family, to own land and to benefit from the land and the property,” said Gilligan, who grew up in a farming community in Illinois.
As he and the Cochise County Board of Supervisors drafted a strategic plan, the subject of economic development was raised. The discussion was focused on why they hadn’t addressed that before. The reason was they felt they could not advance economic possibilities because the power was in the communities. The one thing they agreed on was leaders must speak for what’s important and the things that can best guide their community to prosperity.
“We want responsible, planned development,” Gilligan said. “Specifically, the project planned close to this community, Villages at Vigneto. A sensible, well–planned community laid out decades ago.”
Though Vigneto was slated to move forward over two years ago, there has not been any progress with it.
“It’s stagnated,” he said.
He recommended the community join forces and present a unified voice.
“We’re waiting for that unified message,” Gilligan said. “I encourage you to do something to guide a different future. I leave you with this: please, do something.”
Republican state Rep. Gail Griffin, R-Hereford, told the group she became involved in politics and the state’s natural resources because of stories of property owners who told her their lands were being surveyed for reintroduction of threatened and endangered species. Later, they found their property was posted — without their knowledge — as critical habitat because on it there was an endangered species.
Her first bill as a legislator was to allow people to protect their homes, livestock and themselves from threats of large predators.
Griffin said, “Common sense has completely gone out the window. Some radicals want the lands to be cow-free, gun-free and motor-free. Ranchers are the true environmentalists.”
Caren Cowan, executive director of New Mexico Cattle Growers Association and fourth-generation Cochise County rancher, told the gathering she had to move to New Mexico because she couldn’t make a living here.
“So, I’ve been in New Mexico for the last 30 years doing hand-to-hand combat with the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) and another, now called the WildEarth Guardians,” Cowen said. “I’ve been watching what they’ve done to rural families in Arizona, New Mexico and other states. I’ve watched members of my families sell their lands because it’s just too hard in today’s economy.
“As you watch people move from the land, you watch their heart and soul leave them. Nobody cares. We can’t continue to survive. It’s high time for an organization such as Southwestern Communities Coalition.”
Center for Biological Diversity spokesman Randy Serraglio preferred not to comment on the allegations made at the SWCC meeting and said he was limited to what he could say due to the pending court ruling.
He did, though, point out that Center for Biological Diversity represents thousands of people across the country, adding, “We’ve been fighting for 30 years and we’re not going to stop.”
