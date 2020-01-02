WILLCOX- Dancing, live music, and drinks rang in the new year on Tuesday night at the Cattlerest Bar.
Over 100 individuals attended the festivities at the Cattlerest Bar for New Year’s Eve. The highlight of the evening was the visiting Vince Moreno Band. Although Moreno calls Tennessee his home at this point, he was raised in Willcox and was the last of 11 children. “To walk out on a stage, and just be me, and have people enjoy themselves, is the ultimate feeling of success for me,” said Moreno on the band’s webpage at www.vincemoreno.net.
However, the night turned eventful when a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside the bar at 1:45 am on New Years Day. The Willcox Fire Department arrived at the scene, assisting the emergency medical services as they loaded the injured pedestrian into an ambulance. According to the Willcox police log reports, the pedestrian was later flown out of Willcox with a fractured hip.
