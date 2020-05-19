Dakota Finley, Willcox High School’s valedictorian, has known for a long time what her future would look like.
The 17-year-old spent many of her younger years in and out of the hospital, first because of an undiagnosed blood condition. Later, with a sister who has cerebral palsy and a brother with an autoimmune disorder.
From the time she was three, she’s wanted to go into the medical field and she knew she’d have to work hard to get there.
“When I was in grade school the teachers said I was too hard on myself,” Finley said with a laugh.
She was named valedictorian of her eighth grade class, too.
Once she got to high school she began taking dual enrollment classes that allowed her to earn credits from Cochise Community College and Willcox High School at the same time. Finley, who played on the school’s volleyball team, will be graduating with a 4.698 grade point average.
“I took all that was offered. I just wanted to be pushed. I wanted to learn faster and get further,” she said. “I wanted to get more experience.”
Her parents, Ashley and Jake, have always supported her decisions, Finley said.
Her favorite classes were chemistry and advanced biology. And while she admits “it’s a little oddball,” Finley said she really enjoyed the three years she took carpentry classes, too.
She made chicken coops, sheds, cutting boards, bread boxes and wishing wells over the years.
In her off-time, she admits to watching all sorts of medical dramas, like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor and House. She also watches Gossip Girl, though, and reads the occasional romance novel.
In the fall she’ll be working as a certified nurse assistant at Banner University Medical Center while also studying chemistry in the honors program at the University of Arizona.
Ultimately, she hopes to become a pediatric orthopedic specialist back home in Willcox.
