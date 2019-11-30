WILLCOX- Shop Small Saturday started despite the chill in the Willcox air.
According to the City of Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish, in 2018, 58% of the City of Willcox sales tax revenue came from retail. 12% of the tax revenue was from hotels, 10% from restaurants and bars, and 7% from contracting.
“I can tell you that 199 businesses have current licenses with the city (although at least a few of them have closed), and the majority of them are independent businesses,” said Parrish. “Also worth pointing out that unlike many small towns with a single major employer, we’re a lot more resilient in the face of economic trouble because of the variety of employment sources we have here. While we don’t have many flashy businesses operating in the area, we do have a lot of entrepreneurial people and a supportive community.”
The Range News visited several locally-owned businesses on Saturday located along Railroad Avenue. Rodney’s restaurant began cooking promptly at 11 am, and many of the local wineries opened at 11 am as well.
Susie Vaughn, owner of Buffalo Sisters Trading Post Antiques and Collectables had the doors open Saturday morning before 11 to greet visitors and talk precious stones with fellow enthusiasts and customer Dove Schnebly.
“We’re doing better this year than we did two years ago,” said Vaughn.
The dual tasting room of the Copper Horse vineyard and the Golden Rule Vineyard was the next stop for the Range News. Gene Rogge and Ceci Rogge were visiting from Phoenix and tasting in the dual tasting room in the Willcox Commercial Building and lauded both wineries.
“We came back specifically for the Riesling (a Copper Horse wine) It’s dry and we particularly like that one,” said Ceci. “What Willcox could really use is a boutique hotel, right in the downtown area. And for the businesses to be consistent with their hours would be a help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.