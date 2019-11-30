Shop small saturday
Brooke Curley Photo/Arizona Range News: From left, Eric Desfachelles, owner of Copper Horse Vineyards pours for his guests Gene Rogge and Ceci Rogge. 

WILLCOX- Shop Small Saturday started despite the chill in the Willcox air. 

According to the City of Willcox Business Engagement Specialist Jordan Parrish, in 2018, 58% of the City of Willcox sales tax revenue came from retail. 12% of the tax revenue was from hotels, 10% from restaurants and bars, and 7% from contracting.

“I can tell you that 199 businesses have current licenses with the city (although at least a few of them have closed), and the majority of them are independent businesses,” said Parrish. “Also worth pointing out that unlike many small towns with a single major employer, we’re a lot more resilient in the face of economic trouble because of the variety of employment sources we have here. While we don’t have many flashy businesses operating in the area, we do have a lot of entrepreneurial people and a supportive community.”

The Range News visited several locally-owned businesses on Saturday located along Railroad Avenue. Rodney’s restaurant began cooking promptly at 11 am, and many of the local wineries opened at 11 am as well.

Susie Vaughn, owner of Buffalo Sisters Trading Post Antiques and Collectables had the doors open Saturday morning before 11 to greet visitors and talk precious stones with fellow enthusiasts and customer Dove Schnebly.

“We’re doing better this year than we did two years ago,” said Vaughn.

The dual tasting room of the Copper Horse vineyard and the Golden Rule Vineyard was the next stop for the Range News. Gene Rogge and Ceci Rogge were visiting from Phoenix and tasting in the dual tasting room in the Willcox Commercial Building and lauded both wineries.

“We came back specifically for the Riesling (a Copper Horse wine) It’s dry and we particularly like that one,” said Ceci. “What Willcox could really use is a boutique hotel, right in the downtown area. And for the businesses to be consistent with their hours would be a help.”

