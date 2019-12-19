Willcox Police

December 8

9:59 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a report of a theft. One male subject was booked into the county jail.

6:44 p.m. — Officers took a report of a private property fender bender at TA Travel Center.

December 9

2:24 a.m. — Officers made a traffic stop at Quail Park. Ruben Durazo, a 30-year-old male, of Willcox, was arrested and booked on several outstanding warrants.

6:58 a.m. — Officers responded to the Wesleyan Preschool for an open door. The building was cleared with nothing found out of place. A report was not taken.

3:29 a.m. — Officers arrested and booked Sergio Duarte, a 32-year-old male, of Willcox on an outstanding failure to pay warrant.

December 10

11:24 a.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on W. Henry St. The male subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

11:46 a.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on Fremont and Austin. The male subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

12:33 p.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on S. Cochise Ave. The female subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

1:42 p.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject at on N Bowie Ave. The female subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.

10:30 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Willow Tree Lane for a 79-year-old male with a problem with his catheter.

December 11

4:07 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the area of the Chiricahua National Monument for an elderly male that had fallen and possibly had a hip fracture. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

5:47 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Bowie Fire responded to MP 363, I-10 for a single vehicle rollover accident.

8:42 a.m. — Officers made contact with subjects at Safeway that had passed a vehicle in the school zone on Bisbee. The subjects were foreigners and were not aware of the traffic laws. They were cleared with a warning.

9:11 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to TA for a male subject having a seizure. The subject was transported to the emergency room.

1:18 p.m. — Officers responded to Chevron for an irate customer. Upon arrival the subject was no longer in the area. The owner did not want to press charges.

1:28 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded for a lift assist at N. Arizona Ave. An elderly male had fallen over and needed to be picked up.

1:41 p.m. — Officers made contact with a rental company in reference to a customer not making her payments on time. Officers will make further contact with all involved.

2:07 p.m. — Officers took a report of identification theft from a person. The ID packet was given to the reporting party and a report will follow.

December 12

1:19 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Mesa Ave. for a 70-year-old female with difficulty breathing. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.

5:00 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Grant RD. for a verbal domestic dispute.

10:13 p.m. — Officers made a traffic stop at Arizona and Patte Rd. The driver, Zachary Taylor, a 53-year-old male, of Willcox, was arrested and booked on charges of DUI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

December 13

3:08 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Maley St. for a report of a burglary.

7:48 p.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for DUI drugs.

8:02 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Bowie Ave. for a 78-year-old female with bed sores. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.

