December 8
9:59 a.m. — Officers responded to N. Haskell Ave. for a report of a theft. One male subject was booked into the county jail.
6:44 p.m. — Officers took a report of a private property fender bender at TA Travel Center.
December 9
2:24 a.m. — Officers made a traffic stop at Quail Park. Ruben Durazo, a 30-year-old male, of Willcox, was arrested and booked on several outstanding warrants.
6:58 a.m. — Officers responded to the Wesleyan Preschool for an open door. The building was cleared with nothing found out of place. A report was not taken.
3:29 a.m. — Officers arrested and booked Sergio Duarte, a 32-year-old male, of Willcox on an outstanding failure to pay warrant.
December 10
11:24 a.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on W. Henry St. The male subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
11:46 a.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on Fremont and Austin. The male subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
12:33 p.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject on S. Cochise Ave. The female subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
1:42 p.m. — Officers and a Detective arrested a wanted subject at on N Bowie Ave. The female subject was booked into Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
10:30 p.m. — Medics responded to W. Willow Tree Lane for a 79-year-old male with a problem with his catheter.
December 11
4:07 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to the area of the Chiricahua National Monument for an elderly male that had fallen and possibly had a hip fracture. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
5:47 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service and Bowie Fire responded to MP 363, I-10 for a single vehicle rollover accident.
8:42 a.m. — Officers made contact with subjects at Safeway that had passed a vehicle in the school zone on Bisbee. The subjects were foreigners and were not aware of the traffic laws. They were cleared with a warning.
9:11 a.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded to TA for a male subject having a seizure. The subject was transported to the emergency room.
1:18 p.m. — Officers responded to Chevron for an irate customer. Upon arrival the subject was no longer in the area. The owner did not want to press charges.
1:28 p.m. — Willcox Emergency Medical Service responded for a lift assist at N. Arizona Ave. An elderly male had fallen over and needed to be picked up.
1:41 p.m. — Officers made contact with a rental company in reference to a customer not making her payments on time. Officers will make further contact with all involved.
2:07 p.m. — Officers took a report of identification theft from a person. The ID packet was given to the reporting party and a report will follow.
December 12
1:19 p.m. — Medics responded to N. Mesa Ave. for a 70-year-old female with difficulty breathing. The patient was transported to NCCH for treatment.
5:00 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Grant RD. for a verbal domestic dispute.
10:13 p.m. — Officers made a traffic stop at Arizona and Patte Rd. The driver, Zachary Taylor, a 53-year-old male, of Willcox, was arrested and booked on charges of DUI drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
December 13
3:08 p.m. — Officers responded to W. Maley St. for a report of a burglary.
7:48 p.m. — Officers cited and released a male subject for DUI drugs.
8:02 p.m. — Officers responded to S. Bowie Ave. for a 78-year-old female with bed sores. The patient was taken to NCCH for treatment.
