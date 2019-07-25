WILLCOX — Described as the “best summer” ever, 2019 WASA summer programs are finishing up.
Sally White, director of Willcox Against Substance Abuse (WASA) talked about what the organization did during Friday’s WASA board meeting. With more than 50 different programs and six youth helpers, this summer had the largest number of programs in the organization’s history.
“This was by far the best summer we have ever had,” White said. “(Program coordinators) were able to stay in the office and direct from there, and not be out doing the classes ourselves a lot of times,” White said. “Teachers are the ones who like to do the summer classes because it gives them a little extra money. And we have a few that just do it because they think it’s fun and work with us and come back year after year, but this one has been really super. Each one of them (youth leaders) took a class by themselves that they ran.”
Elena Moreno, who was one of the youth helpers, did face painting at all of the WASA summer events and earned the organization roughly $200. Moreno also taught a makeup class. Effects makeup, as Moreno puts it, is makeup that is akin to theatrical film makeup depicting grisly and gruesome theatrical makeup.
“I got a better face-painting kit, so I’m prepared now. And on our Thursday classes, we did effects makeup. The first Thursday, we did a tear in our arms; and yesterday we did a pencil through our arm. A lot of the moms weren’t too happy. They were scared and freaked out, but it comes off,” Moreno said.
WASA had planned to conduct its annual Sports-tacular Tournaments in Keiller Park on Saturday. However, on its Facebook page, WASA announced the event was cancelled.
“We have some very sad news. Due to lack of interest, we have, unfortunately, had to cancel this event. We hope to pursue this event later in the future,” WASA wrote Monday.
The event was planned to include kickball, horseshoes, softball, dodgeball, volleyball and cornhole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.