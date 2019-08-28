WILLCOX- The call has been made for all things vintage.
All things vintage will be added to the entire Maily Street during the upcoming 2019 Fall Wine Festival. Bear Cameran, owner of Bear’s Vintage Thrift Shop, is orchestrating what has the title-in-progress of the Vintage Village.
“We have about 30 spots left,” said Cameran. “The Wine Festival is still the Wine Festival. But we will have an entire street for vintage You can still get all the benefits of the Wine Festival, we’re just adding the Vintage Village to what already exists. There will be about 5 vintage vendors, and then a winery.”
According to Cameran, several vintage clothing boutiques have already signed up to be at this year’s Vintage Village. To apply to be a vender for this Vintage Village, email bearsvintagethrift@gmail.com or call (520) 709-8738. This year’s wine festival will be on October 18 to October 20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.