WILLCOX — In late 2015, Northern Cochise Community Hospital closed down its nursing home. In early 2016, a group of concerned residents created the nonprofit Northern Cochise Nursing Home Association (NCNHA) with the primary goal of getting a new facility to open in the Willcox area.
During the last two years, the NCNHA raised sufficient funds through gifts and grants to have a market study performed. The study evaluated existing facilities within a 50-mile radius and determined there are unmet demands for skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care. The results confirmed the committee’s feeling and provided numbers for the shortfall in beds for all three services.
The NCNHA is now working on the next stage, contacting operators and using the market study results to promote Willcox as a location for building the operator’s next facility.
The NCNHA reminds everybody that there are used nursing home beds available to loan to those in need. Contact Dan Douglas at 520-384-2413 for bed loans. More information is available on the NCNHA website at ncnha.weebly.com
The group has scheduled monthly meetings at the Elsie S. Hogan Library on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
