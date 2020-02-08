COCHISE COUNTY- Losing a load beside the road, one truck made a mess on Friday night.

Just 7 miles out of Willcox on Interstate 10 at roughly 5:30 pm Friday night near milepost 347, a single truck lost control and flipped onto its top. The truck was loaded with bags of concrete and bricks, which were scattered down I-10 after the crash.

Two Willcox Fire Department trucks responded to the scene. According to Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, the driver suffered several non-life threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to Northern Cochise Community Medical Center to be treated. The rollover was a single-vehicle accident.

“When I looked at it, it looked like a tire blew,” said Hadfielld, regarding the cause of the accident. “But that is speculation on my part.”

