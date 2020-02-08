COCHISE COUNTY- Losing a load beside the road, one truck made a mess on Friday night.
Just 7 miles out of Willcox on Interstate 10 at roughly 5:30 pm Friday night near milepost 347, a single truck lost control and flipped onto its top. The truck was loaded with bags of concrete and bricks, which were scattered down I-10 after the crash.
Two Willcox Fire Department trucks responded to the scene. According to Willcox Director of Public Safety Dale Hadfield, the driver suffered several non-life threatening injuries from the crash and was taken to Northern Cochise Community Medical Center to be treated. The rollover was a single-vehicle accident.
“When I looked at it, it looked like a tire blew,” said Hadfielld, regarding the cause of the accident. “But that is speculation on my part.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.