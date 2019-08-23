COCHISE COUNTY- A vehicle burned on the roadside Sunday night.
The fire occured on August 18 on Interstate 10 west bound, near milepost 357. According to the Department of Public Safety report, the owner of the vehicle, who was unharmed in the fire, had been doing maintenance on the vehicle that day and something in the car caught on fire that night.
When the Bowie Volunteer Firefighter Department arrived at the scene the vehicle was completely engulfed in flame. The vehicle fire sparked a brush fire on the side of the road, and was extinguished by Bowie Fire. The fire took roughly two and a half hours to extinguish completely.
