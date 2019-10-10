WILLCOX- Donate life.
Thursday, October 17, before school and shortly before lunch at the Willcox high school, the Willcox future health professional students will be hosting an organ donor booth. Alongside inviting their fellow students to sign up to be an organ donor, they will be educating others on the importance of organ donorship.
“The goal of this drive is to educate the community and students of what it means to be an organ donor so they can make a more informed decision. Currently more than 114,000+ people in the U.S. are on the transplant list and 2,100 just in Arizona,” said Willcox school certified nurse assistant and medical professions teacher Lila Tenniswood. “Many high school students are getting their driver's licenses and have the choice the check the box to become an organ donor. Unfortunately, many people don't know what this means or entails. With a donate life drive my students can reach all parts of the community and educate so that informed decisions can be made.”
The students who are doing the drive are in the career and technical student organization program called HOSA. This program is called Future Health Professionals, and used to be known as Health Occupations Students of America. This particular student program organization is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Health Science Technology Education Division.
