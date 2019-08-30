BENSON — The San Pedro River Arts Council is hosting its seventh annual Open/Judged Photography Show and Sale at Cochise College, Benson Center during the month of October.

The show is open to all photographers, with separate divisions for youth, amateur color, advanced/professional color, open monochrome (black and white, sepia tone, etc.) and, new this year, digital artistry (photos showing heavy manipulation).

Ribbons and cash awards will be awarded in each division, with a $100 cash prize awarded to the best of show and a $50 cash prize and rosette for the winner of the People’s Choice award.

A reception and awards ceremony will be held at the Benson Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The reception is open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

For further information about this show, go to www.sprarts.org and click on the “Celebrate the Arts” banner; contact Linda Stacy, show chair, at 520-686-0090 or 520-586-2611; or e-mail lastacy43@gmail.com to request an entry form and information packet.

