BENSON-It is important to take care while paying at the pump.
According to a press release by the Cochise County Sheriff Department, a credit card skimmer has been located at a Bowlins INC stations on Johnson Road. This location is near the town of Willcox. The device appeared to be bluetooth capable, and the employees at the store recognized suspicious individuals on their scanners. Once an unknowing individual uses a card skimmer at a gas station, the card can be drained of money by high-tech credit card theft.
“Fueling stations are a prime target for this type of crime due to the high volume of customers and the criminal’s ability to install the devices and recover the stolen data undetected. Because today’s gas pumps are typically unattended, developing suspects and making arrests in skimming cases is difficult - but not impossible,” - November 2018 press release by the United States Secret Service.
To avoid credit card scamming:
1. Use the pump nearest to the front door in sight of the clerks.
2. Go inside and pay.
3. Use a gas station charge card (that is not so useful to criminals).
4. Report any suspicious looking equipment to the store staff immediately.
-Source: Cochise County Sheriff Department
Editor's note: This story was updated on August 27 at 6:50 pm
