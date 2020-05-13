Authorities have identified Joel Miller, 46, as the man who ran naked from a Cochise County home early Tuesday and was killed in a hit-and-run.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a disturbance in the 3600 block of Robbs Road shortly after 1 a.m. The caller told deputies Miller had climbed into the crawl space above the home's bathroom and crashed through the kitchen ceiling. She said Miller then ran into the desert naked.
Miller was found by the side of Robbs Road with serious injuries. Authorities believe he was struck by a vehicle that then left the scene. Miller died at the scene before an ambulance could arrive.
Cochise County Sheriff Office public information officer Carol Capas said Miller was a transient with his last official address in the Willcox area.
Anyone with information regarding the incident should call 520-432-9502. Any information received may remain confidential.
