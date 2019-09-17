WILLCOX — Parking, pathways and buildings all add up.
The Quail Park Advisory Committee met last Tuesday afternoon at Studio 128, and Willcox City Manager Caleb Blaschke orchestrated the meeting in an effort to rank the public’s priorities when it come to the city’s expenditures for the park.
Phase one includes an enclosed expo building, RV parking, horse stalls and infrastructure.
Phase two would feature more ball fields, dog parks, picnic areas and walking paths.
It was estimated that one expo building, without a kitchen or classroom, would cost roughly $950,000. The total cost for expansion of the park, incorporating both phase one and two, was estimated to be $3 million.
“If we had all the numbers, would we be going out trying to raise funds for everything at once, or would we break it into two separate phases?” Blaschke said.
The planning meeting focused mainly on estimating what the committee felt was the most important to start work on when time comes to start acquiring funds. The committee is considering grants, sponsorships and dealership rental agreements as fund-raising options.
The next step for the committee is to present the park concept plan to the Willcox City Council. That date was not yet set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.